Patriots See Historic Streak End Thanks To Week 14 Loss Vs. Rams

A historic streak for the Patriots has come to and end.

Thanks to its 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, New England no longer can win more than nine games this season.

This is the first time the Pats will not finish the season with double-digit wins in 17 seasons, the longest streak of its kind in NFL history, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The last time the team won nine games or less was 2002.

At best, the Patriots can finish 9-7.

While it certainly is sad to see the historic streak end, it was impressive nonetheless. It was a legacy built by former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who left the team after 20 seasons this spring.