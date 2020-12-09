Patriots Sign Versatile Rookie Defensive Back To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots added a new face to their practice squad Wednesday, signing defensive back Dayan Lake.

Lake’s agent, Evan Brennan, announced the signing on social media.

Lake, an undrafted rookie who worked out for the Patriots earlier this week, participated in training camp with the Los Angeles Rams but was released during final cuts. He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

A four-year collegiate starter, Lake played both safety and cornerback at BYU, tallying 203 tackles, six interceptions, 14 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in 47 career games. He also garnered praise for his work on special teams

Lake, who went by Dayan Ghanwoloku in college, reportedly ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, 4.25-second short shuttle and 6.85-second three-cone drill at an unofficial pre-draft workout. The Patriots met with him over FaceTime late in the pre-draft process, per Brennan.

New England entered Wednesday with two vacancies on its 16-man practice squad after releasing defensive back J.T. Hassell on Tuesday. The Patriots have spent the week in Los Angeles as they prepare for their Thursday night matchup with the Rams.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images