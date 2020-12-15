Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore Writes Powerful Letter To Son About Social Justice

Stephon Gilmore wanted to make sure his cleats for the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign were meaningful.

And he did just that.

The New England Patriots cornerback featured a letter he wrote to his son Sebastian, who was curious to know what exactly “Black Lives Matter” meant.

So Gilmore penned a powerful letter to his five-year-old, which was featured in full on his cleats.

“Dear Bash, I know you’re only five years old, but by the time you’re able to fully understand the words on this page, I hope you don’t have to experience the ugly truth within my answer to your innocent question.

“I pray that it gets better very soon so you and (your sister) Gisele don’t have to experience this. …

“Why do people keep saying ‘Black Lives Matter?’ Because they do, son.”

Watch it in full below:

.@Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore wrote a letter to his son, Bash, about #BlackLivesMatter and his hopes for the future.



Then he put the letter on his cleats.



Powerful. ✊#MyCauseMyCleats | @BumpNrunGilm0re | #ItTakesAllOfUs pic.twitter.com/aRFAY6qucj — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2020

Gilmore donned the cleats during New England’s “Thursday Night Football” game against the Los Angeles Rams.

