There will be fans in the stands at Gillette Stadium on Monday night.

Well, sort of.

The Patriots are honoring healthcare workers with cardboard cutouts in the seats for New England’s “Monday Night Football” game against the Buffalo Bills.

Fans have not been allowed inside for the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Pats found a way to make sure the healthcare workers combatting the virus are appreciated.

Check it out: