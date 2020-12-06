Patriots Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online, On TV

For the first time since 1997, the Patriots and Chargers will meet in a game not featuring either Tom Brady or Philip Rivers as a starting quarterback.

Los Angeles, a team far better than its 3-8 record, will host 5-6 New England, which needs a victory to keep its slim playoff hopes alive. The Patriots are coming off a sloppy win over the Arizona Cardinals, while the Chargers are coming off a victory over the hapless New York Jets.

Here’s how to watch the game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

