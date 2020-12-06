Patriots Vs. Chargers Live: Updates, Analysis, Highlights From Week 13 Matchup

11:30 a.m. ET: The New England Patriots are on the West Coast today, taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half of an L.A. back-to-back.

Here’s a rundown of Saturday’s Patriots roster moves:

— Signed wide receiver Donte Moncrief and defensive tackle Akeem Spence to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

— Activated tight end Dalton Keene off injured reserve

— Elevated outside linebacker Rashod Berry from the practice squad

— Waived wide receiver Isaiah Ford

Twelve Patriots players are listed as questionable, including quarterback Cam Newton:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

DT Byron Cowart (back)

S Kyle Dugger (toe)

K Nick Folk (back)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)

CB J.C. Jackson (hip)

FB Jakob Johnson (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

QB Cam Newton (abdomen)

WR Matthew Slater (knee)

RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)

This is a must-win game for the Patriots if they hope to remain in playoff contention. They currently sit at 5-6 after winning three of their last four games. L.A. is 3-8, with seven of its losses coming by eight points or fewer.

