Patriots Vs. Dolphins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online, On TV

The Patriots and Dolphins’ Week 1 game seems like a lifetime ago, doesn’t it?

Miami and New England will meet for the second and final time Sunday afternoon in Week 15 with the Patriots barely clinging to a playoff spot.

The Patriots were victorious in Week 1 with quarterback Cam Newton completing 15-of-19 passes for 155 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Will they have the same fate Sunday? We’ll soon find out.

Here’s how to watch Patriots versus Dolphins:

When: Sunday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images