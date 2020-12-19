Patriots Waive D-Tackle, Activate Edge Rusher Off IR Ahead Of Dolphins Game

The New England Patriots’ pass-rush depth received a boost Saturday.

The Patriots activated outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun off injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s Week 15 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Calhoun has played in eight games as a situational pass rusher this season, tallying 14 tackles and two sacks. He missed the last five games before returning to practice this week.

To make room for Calhoun on the 53-man roster, the Patriots waived defensive tackle Isaiah Mack. Mack was behind Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Byron Cowart and Akeem Spence on the D-tackle depth chart and sat out the last two games as a healthy scratch.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman was designated to return from IR earlier this week but was not activated Saturday, meaning he won’t play against the Dolphins.

Earlier Saturday, the Patriots ruled out running back Damien Harris and wide receiver Donte Moncrief for Sunday’s game.

Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images