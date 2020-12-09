Pau Gasol Working Toward NBA Comeback; Ideally With Lakers, Brother Marc

Pau Gasol started his NBA career in 2001, but the six-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA champion has not appeared in a game since March 2019.

Since then, he’s undergone two surgeries on his left foot, turned 40 years old and watched his younger brother Marc sign with his old team.

Now, he wants to make an NBA comeback. And not just with any team.

As relayed to ESPN’s Zach Lowe in a piece published Wednesday, Gasol’s “dream destination” is to make a return to the Los Angeles Lakers and play with his brother.

“There is meaning and history there,” said Pau Gasol, via ESPN. “I’m not going to lie. It would be very special, and now that my brother (Marc) is there, even more special. But I’m not in a position now to be very demanding. I don’t have 10 offers on the table.”

Marc signed a two-year, $5.25 million deal with the Lakers in November, who Pau played seven seasons with and won NBA titles with in 2009 and 2010.

And while an ideal scenario would be to return to Los Angeles, he doesn’t want to just be a locker room presence.

“I want the opportunity to contribute — to feel needed,” Pau Gasol said. “Not just to be there. That’s not who I am. I want to enjoy it, and players usually enjoy playing.”

