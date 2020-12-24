Paul Pierce, Kara Lawson Tweet Out Their Excitement After Celtics’ Win

The Boston Celtics pulled out an epic last-second win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Wednesday’s season opener at TD Garden.
And some old favorites took to Twitter to share in the excitement.
Ex-Celtics star Paul Pierce was first, lauding Jayson Tatum for his game-winning 3-pointer in his own special way.
Former Celtics assistant coach and current Duke women’s basketball head coach Kara Lawson chimed in as well, though her message was a little more simple. (She gave Tatum some props, too.)
Boston returns to the floor Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.