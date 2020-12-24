Paul Pierce, Kara Lawson Tweet Out Their Excitement After Celtics’ Win

Boston eked out a big win over the Bucks in the season opener

by

The Boston Celtics pulled out an epic last-second win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Wednesday’s season opener at TD Garden.

And some old favorites took to Twitter to share in the excitement.

Ex-Celtics star Paul Pierce was first, lauding Jayson Tatum for his game-winning 3-pointer in his own special way.

Former Celtics assistant coach and current Duke women’s basketball head coach Kara Lawson chimed in as well, though her message was a little more simple. (She gave Tatum some props, too.)

Boston returns to the floor Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

