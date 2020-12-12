Payton Pritchard Injury: Celtics Rookie Had Finger ‘Pop Out’ At Practice

Add another injury to the Celtics’ list.

Boston head coach Brad Stevens told reporters rookie Payton Pritchard left practice Saturday after a finger on his left hand popped out of place, according to Forbes’ Chris Grenham.

It’s unclear when the Oregon product will be able to return to the court, but Stevens is staying optimistic.

“Payton Pritchard had a finger pop out today. I don’t know what the right medical term is for that,” Stevens said, via Grenham. “They were able to place it back and hopefully his timeline to return to practice will be sooner rather than later on his left hand.”

Pritchard isn’t the only Celtics player dealing with an injury. Kemba Walker (knee) and Tristan Thompson (hamstring) are battling their own respective injuries, while Romeo Langford works on returning from wrist surgery he had in September.

And with 11 days before Boston officially begins the regular season, it’s not clear if any of them will be ready to take the court Dec. 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

