LOL At Jayson Tatum’s Nickname For Celtics Rookie Payton Pritchard

Are Payton Pritchard’s palms sweaty? Are his knees weak? Might his arms be heavy?

Is that… vomit on his sweater? Already?

MOM’S SPAGHETTI?!?!?

The Celtics youngster looked anything but nervous Tuesday night in Indiana. Rather, Pritchard looked calm and ready in Boston’s win over the Pacers, scoring 10 points — despite dropping no bombs — as he kept on forgetting to look like a rookie in his 27 minutes.

There was no crowd to go so loud at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but Pritchard still was able to relish in what fans, media and even his teammates wrote down after the game.