The Pelicans and Heat will kick off the NBA’s Christmas Day slate with what’s sure to be an interesting game.

There will be plenty of star power in this contest, to say the least, with New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball going up against Miami’s Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Both teams are 1-0 entering Friday’s game, but only one will emerge victorious.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Friday, Dec. 25, at 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images