Peter King Believes Carson Wentz Joining This Team ‘Makes Total Sense’

The Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback change paid dividends and then some.

The Eagles, led by Jalen Hurts, halted their win streak at four Sunday, and they did so against arguably the best team in the NFC. The rookie quarterback threw for 167 yards with a touchdown while adding 106 yards on the ground as Philadelphia topped New Orleans 24-21 to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

Hurts’ sharp outing against the Saints, of course, doesn’t bode well for Carson Wentz. The Eagles reportedly still have plenty of faith in Wentz, but the franchise’s hand ultimately could be forced if Hurts has continued success. In the event Philadelphia looks to move the 27-year-old, Peter King believes the Indianapolis Colts could be an ideal fit.

“The Colts are the most logical suitor. Makes total sense,” King wrote in his latest Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports. “Wentz reunites with former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, the ultimate patient and calm teacher, and the Wentz mental makeover happens in the decidedly low-pressure-cooker of central Indiana. There’s no WIP there. GM Chris Ballard never met a big deal he was afraid to make. But—and this is a very big but—the Eagles most assuredly have not decided to deal Wentz. As of this morning, I bet the majority of their top people think he’ll be back in 2021. But if Hurts has three more games like Sunday’s? We’ll see.”

Indianapolis could be in the market for a quarterback shake-up as early as this spring. Philip Rivers, who turned 39 last week, currently is on a one-year deal and his play thus far this season seemingly hasn’t been strong enough to motivate the Colts to bring him back. Backup signal-caller Jacoby Brissett also is bound for free agency and could garner more appealing offers elsewhere.

The Eagles, as King notes, currently aren’t eager to cut bait with Wentz. But everyone has a price, and if Reich believes he can help Wentz return to elite form, perhaps Indy could issue Philly an offer it couldn’t refuse.

