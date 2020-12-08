PFF Predicts Joe Thuney Will Sign With This Team In 2021 Free Agency

The New England Patriots are in jeopardy of experiencing significant changes to their offensive line over the offseason.

Longtime starting center David Andrews will become a free agent following the current campaign. Retirement probably isn’t out of the question for right tackle Marcus Cannon, who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

But the potential departure of Joe Thuney arguably would be the most significant loss along the Patriots’ O-line. Many thought Thuney, who’s currently playing under the franchise tag, could be moved by the trade deadline, but New England elected to hang onto the 2016 third-rounder.

Pro Football Focus believes Thuney’s days in Foxboro are numbered, however. PFF predicts the 28-year-old will sign a four-year, $57 million deal in free agency with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Patriots likely will face heavy competition in trying to sign Thuney over the offseason. The North Carolina State product is among the best interior linemen in football, and he’s all but surely due for a monster payday come spring. It would make sense for a team like the Cardinals, who feature one of the league’s brightest young talents under center, to pursue the 2019 second-team All-Pro.

But for now, Thuney has a task at hand to focus on. The Patriots have four regular-season games remaining on their schedule, and a playoff berth still is within reach.

