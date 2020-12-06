Philadelphia Store Appears To Discount Eagles’ Carson Wentz Jerseys

It appears some in Philadelphia are at a point of no return when it comes to Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Hopes were high for Wentz before he tore his ACL in 2017, though then-backup Nick Foles went on to lead the Eagles to win Super Bowl LII. And quite frankly, things haven’t been the same for him since.

Things seem to be coming to a head this year. Wentz is in the middle of his worst seasons to date, ranking first in the league in interceptions (15) and sacks (46).

It doesn’t help that the NFC East essentially was up for grabs with the conference performing historically bad of late.

As a result, it looks like at least one unidentified store in Philadelphia has had enough. And they’re willing to cut into their profits to make that point, as seen in this photo via Barstool Sports.

Yikes.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images