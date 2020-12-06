Raiders Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online, On TV

The Las Vegas Raiders couldn’t have picked a more perfect opponent for a bounce-back win.

The 6-5 Raiders will travel to MetLife Stadium on Sunday for a Week 13 game against the New York Jets, one week after being embarrassed by the Atlanta Falcons.

The Raiders, however, still find themselves in the mix for an AFC wild-card spot, one game back of the seventh-seeded Miami Dolphins. The 0-11 Jets, on the other hand, are the leaders in the clubhouse for the No. 1 overall pick.

Here’s how to watch the game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

