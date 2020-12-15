Rams Coach Sean McVay Spent His Sunday Off In Relatable Way

Not many people like to bring work home with them.

Sean McVay does, though. Even if he has the day off.

The Los Angeles Rams coach had a free weekend after his team’s dominant win over the New England Patriots in Week 14 on “Thursday Night Football.”

So what he do with this valuable time? Watch football, of course. 12 straight hours of it, to be more precise.

According to Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager, who spoke to the coach Monday, that’s how long McVay parked himself on the coach watching games all day on NFL RedZone. And when his fianceé, Veronika, asked if he wanted to do anything else that day, he had a pretty relatable answer.

“Nope.”

Well, if you love what you do you’ll never work a day in your life, right?

