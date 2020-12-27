Rams Vs. Seahawks Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online, On TV

The Los Angeles Rams don’t exactly have the softest matchup as they look to rebound from a horrid loss.

One week after falling to the then-winless New York Jets, the Rams now will travel to Seattle to take on the NFC West-leading Seahawks on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

Even with L.A’s loss to the Jets, it only trails the Seahawks by one game for the top spot in the division. So, a win for the Rams on Sunday means Week 17 will determine who walks away with the NFC West crown. A win for Seattle means it locks up the division title with a week to spare.

This should be a good one.

Here’s how to watch Rams-Seahawks online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 27, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images