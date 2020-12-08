Ravens-Cowboys Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For NFL Week 13 Game

Anyway, here’s our betting preview ahead of the Dallas-Baltimore Week 13 game. (All odds, lines and props are via consensus data.)

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens (-8)

Total: 45

BETTING TRENDS

There is no team in the NFL that has been worse against the spread this season than the 3-8 Cowboys.

Dallas is an NFL-worst 2-9 ATS, including a 1-4 record on the road. If you’re looking for a reason to bet the Cowboys, though, there’s this: Dallas has covered in two of their last three games. The Cowboys started the 2020 season a historically bad 0-8 ATS, and have had some success since early November… well, kind of. Additionally, the over has hit in six of the Cowboys’ 11 games this season, but just twice in five away games.

Baltimore shouldn’t instill too much confidence either, though, as its below .500 in many categories — ATS, ATS at home, Over/Under and Over/Under at home — as well.

The Ravens are 5-6 ATS, and just 2-3 in home games. The over has hit in just four of Baltimore’s 11 games this season, and it’s happened only twice in five home games.

PROPS

First-half line, total

Balimore -4.5, 22.5

First touchdown scorer

Ezekiel Elliott +700

Lamar Jackson +800

Marquise Brown +850

J.K. Dobbins +1200

Amari Cooper +1400

Miles Boykin +1500

Gus Edwards +1500

Devin Duvernay +1500

CeeDee Lamb +1500

Passing yards

Andy Dalton over/under 224.5

Lamar Jackson over/under 179.5

Rushing yards

Ezekiel Elliot over/under 58.5

J.K. Dobbins over/under 57.5

Gus Edwards over/under 37.5

Tony Pollard over/under 22.5

Receiving yards

Amari Cooper over/under 51.5

Marquise Brown over/under 47.5

CeeDee Lamb over/under 45.5

Michael Gallup over/under 36.5

Dez Bryant over/under 31.5

PICK: Baltimore -8

Simply, the Cowboys have been bad ever since Dak Prescott’s injury.

Ezekiel Elliott, who entered the season as an undisputed top-5 running back, is fumbling the football at a career-worst rate. It has propelled Dallas to turn the ball over more than 30 other NFL teams this season. The injuries on the Dallas offensive line have piled up to no end, too. First, it was Pro Bowl tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins. And then, after moving All-Pro guard Zack Martin to tackle, he limped off the field with a calf injury on Thanksgiving. Martin has been placed on injured reserve, and could ultimately miss the rest of the year, while backup tackle Cam Erving will be out Tuesday, as well.

Andy Dalton has been mediocre as backup quarterback, but behind a patchwork offensive line, even Dallas’ weapons — and they have a lot of them — haven’t been enough.

On top of all that, no team in the league allows more points than the Cowboys (32.6 per game). The return of linebacker Leighton Vander Esch helped mid-season, but Dallas is back to where they were earlier this year — allowing the Washington to score 41 points most recently and the Minnesota Vikings 28 points the week prior.

Now, we’re not saying the Ravens have looked like their dominant selves from 2019, either. But Baltimore is much better than Dallas. They’re ranked third in points allowed this season and in the middle of the pack in points scored. A healthy backfield of Mark Ingram, Jackson and others should help the league’s second-best rushing attack win big over the abysmal Cowboys.

The eight points are a lot here, but the Ravens need a win to stay in the AFC Playoff hunt and the Cowboys need a loss to inch closer to a top-5 draft pick. Both teams could get what they want Tuesday.

