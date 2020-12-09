Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Details Bout With COVID-19, ‘Wouldn’t Wish That On Anybody’

Lamar Jackson was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thanksgiving Day, and he’s still feeling its effects.

The Ravens quarterback was one of a slew of Baltimore players who tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the NFL to postpone and reschedule some games.

Jackson missed the Ravens’ tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers last Wednesday, which was postponed three times before their ultimate loss.

And even though he’s recovered, Jackson revealed he still is unable to taste or smell, and detailed what it was like to be away from his team for two weeks.

“I wouldn’t wish that on anybody, though. It’s not good to have,” he said Wednesday, via Ravens reporter Ryan Mink.

“It felt like I didn’t play for a whole season. I was like, ‘It feels good to be back with my guys.’ Even in practice, walking into the locker room and stuff, I was like, ‘Man, I couldn’t wait to see you, your faces.’ It was like two weeks that I didn’t see those guys. I couldn’t wait to get out there and perform for those guys, because I know how much it would mean for us to win games.”

Now Jackson is back and just helped lead his team to victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images