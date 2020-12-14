Ravens Vs. Browns Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online, On TV

The outcome of the Baltimore Ravens’ clash with the Cleveland Browns likely will reverberate around the NFL.

The teams will face off Monday night in Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium in an NFL Week 14 game. The “Monday Night Football” showdown pits a 7-5 Ravens team that is one seed outside of the playoff picture against a 9-3 Browns side that enters the game holding the fifth seed in the AFC. Each team will improve its playoff prospects dramatically with a win.

The Ravens routed the Browns 38-6 in Week 1 in their last meeting.

Here’s how to watch the Ravens versus Browns game:

When: Monday, Dec. 14, at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images