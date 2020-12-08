Cowboys Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online, On TV

The NFL ran into a bit of a COVID-19 problem with the Baltimore Ravens’ recent outbreak, and that caused a slew of schedule changes.

That’s why the originally scheduled “Thursday Night Football” game between Baltimore and the Dallas Cowboys was moved to Tuesday night.

The Ravens are coming off a Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game that was thrice postponed, while the Cowboys also look to get back in the win column after losing to the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the game against the Steelers, is eligible to return after contracting COVID-19.

Here’s how to watch Ravens versus Cowboys:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live | Amazon Prime

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images