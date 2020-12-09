Rays Owner Claims Two-City Proposal ‘Only Option’ For Half Of 2028 Season

The Tampa Bay Rays are running out of time to sell their two-city idea, and it’s not going so well right now.

Once the team’s lease with Tropicana Field expires in 2027, owner Stuart Sternberg wants the Rays to split their time between Tampa Bay and Montreal. In fact, Sternberg calls it “the only option” in his mind.

That said, he still hopes local businesses and politicians eventually will come around to the idea. But the clock is ticking.

“We are getting towards 2028 and you can’t snap your fingers and just have the stadium show up,” Sternberg said, via the Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin. “It’s getting trickier and trickier by the year to get something done. This year certainly set things back, but fortunately, we’ve got a strong group of people who work for us and we’ve got a very motivated group of people in Montreal who want us. And I think we have a plan that makes incredible sense. At least it does to me. And we’re going to try to see it through.”

Right now, Sternberg said “there’s no plan B” should the plan fall through.

“I’ll figure out what the next step is at that point,” he said.

Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images