RB Leipzig Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online, On TV

The chances of Manchester United and RB Leipzig surviving the UEFA Champions League gauntlet are slim.

The teams will meet Tuesday in Leipzig, Germany, at Red Bull Arena in their final Champions League Group H game. They enter the contest tied on points with nine after five games, but Manchester United is in first place and RB Leipzig is in third due to goal differential and head-to-head record.

If second-place PSG beats Istanbul Basaksehir, as expected, in the other Group H game, the winner of Leipzig-Manchester United also will progress to the knockout rounds. However, Leipzig-Manchester United draw would give the latter a place in the Round of 16, leaving the former depending on last-place Istanbul Basaksehir to beat PSG.

Got it?

Here’s when and how to watch RB Leipzig versus Manchester United in the United States:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images