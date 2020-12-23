Red Sox Add Depth By Signing Pitcher Matt Andriese To One-Year Contract

The Boston Red Sox added some pitching depth Wednesday by signing right-hander Matt Andriese to a one-year contract that also includes a club option for the 2022 season.
MLB insider Jon Heyman reports the deal is worth $2.1 million for 2021 but that Andriese can earn $7.35 million total if the Red Sox exercise the second year of his contract.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who announced the signing in a press release, is familiar with Andriese from their time together with the Tampa Bay Rays organization.
Andriese, drafted in the third round by the San Diego Padres in 2011, spent three-plus seasons with the Rays from 2015 to 2018, during which he enjoyed decent results while flip-flopping between Tampa Bay’s rotation and bullpen.
Andriese spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angeles, respectively, working almost exclusively as a reliever and oftentimes providing bulk innings out of the ‘pen.
Andriese owns a 24-36 record, a 4.57 ERA, a 4.23 FIP and a 1.31 WHIP in 183 career appearances (50 starts) across six major league seasons. He has struck out 8.3 batters per nine innings in that stretch.
The 31-year-old posted a 2-4 record, a 4.50 ERA, a 4.28 FIP, a 1.00 WHIP and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 appearances (one start) covering 32 frames in 2020.