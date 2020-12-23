Red Sox Add Depth By Signing Pitcher Matt Andriese To One-Year Contract

The Boston Red Sox added some pitching depth Wednesday by signing right-hander Matt Andriese to a one-year contract that also includes a club option for the 2022 season.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reports the deal is worth $2.1 million for 2021 but that Andriese can earn $7.35 million total if the Red Sox exercise the second year of his contract.

Matt Andriese gets $2.1M guarantee on Red Sox deal. 1 year plus option. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 23, 2020

If Andriese option is exercised by team he’d make $7.35M over the 2 years with Red Sox — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 23, 2020

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who announced the signing in a press release, is familiar with Andriese from their time together with the Tampa Bay Rays organization.