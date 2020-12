Eduardo Rodriguez is almost ready to go for the Boston Red Sox.

The left-handed pitcher had a career year in 2019 with 19 wins, but missed all of 2020 due to complications with COVID-19.

Rodriguez qualified for arbitration heading into 2021, but reportedly agreed to a one-year $8.3 million deal in preparation for the season.

