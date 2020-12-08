Red Sox Fan Had No Who Idea Who Manny Ramirez Was While Talking To Boston Legend

We’re not trying to be gatekeepers here, but if you’re going to walk around wearing a Red Sox hat, it should be mandated that you recognize legends like Manny Ramirez.

Mostly because Boston fans have an important reputation to uphold as some of the most passionate sports fans in the world. Sure, wearing a New York Yankees hat is acceptable only as a fashion statement and not a sign of allegiance, but repping Boston is a way of life.

But also, what if you happen to run into Ramirez, or any other famous former or current Red Sox player, and doing even know who you’re talking to?

That’s what happened to one unfortunate man who received a compliment from the 12-time Major League Baseball All-Star and two-time World Series Champion.

To be fair, this all went down in Austrailia, where Ramirez has been playing for the Sydney Blue Sox. But come one, this bloke didn’t even give him the time of day.

Check out the encounter, captured by Rachel Balkovec, a hitting coach in the Yankees’ organization.

We hope Ramirez didn’t take this personally.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Boston Red Sox