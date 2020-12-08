Red Sox GM Expects Team To ‘Compete For The Postseason In 2021 And Beyond’

The Boston Red Sox had a downright ugly 2020 campaign, even with Major League Baseball shortening the season to 60 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But they’ll soon embark on a new season with Alex Cora back on the bench as manager. J.D. Martinez opted into his deal to return to Boston, Rafael Devers will be tendered a contract for 2021 and Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to have a spring training without restrictions.

Of course, pitching is a big question heading into the 2021 campaign. Chris Sale won’t be ready when Opening Day rolls around as he recovers from Tommy John Surgery in March, and Rodriguez’s health will be in question after battling myocarditis after contracting COVID-19.

Then there’s the bullpen that also needs some help.

And general manager Brian O’Halloran knows that.

“Starting pitching and pitching, in general, are areas we would like to improve,” O’Halloran told reporters Monday during a Zoom press conference. “We continue to work on that.”

And even though the Red Sox have areas they need to improve, O’Halloran believes the team still can compete for the postseason next year.

“We want, and we expect, to compete for the postseason and beyond in 2021,” O’Halloran said. “As we’ve stated numerous times, our long-term goals are to be competitive and have a championship-caliber team year in and year out. We need to continue to work on the long-term piece of that as well.”

The Red Sox finished last in the American League East in 2020 with a 24-36 reocrd.

“We certainly have work to do and want to improve the team both short-term and long-term,” O’Halloran said. “I don’t think we go into it thinking we’re whatever the proration was, a mid-60s win team. We think we have a good team that can compete in 2021, certainly as we make additions to it and improvements.”

Boston is slated to begin its new season at Fenway Park on April 1 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images