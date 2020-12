The Red Sox were busy Wednesday ahead of Major League Baseball’s 8 p.m. ET non-tender deadline.

Boston announced it agreed to one-year contracts with five players: Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Austin Brice, Kevin Plawecki and Eduardo Rodriguez.

The Red Sox also noted they would tender contract offers to the remaining 28 unsigned players, including Rafael Devers, though a salary still is to be determined.

The team’s 40-man roster now is at 40.

