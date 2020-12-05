Red Sox Release Statement After Longtime Baseball Writer Mike Shalin’s Death

The baseball world lost a longtime writer Friday night.

Mike Shalin, who covered the Boston Red Sox for the Boston Herald for 13 years, and also was an official scorer at Fenway Park for the previous 17, died after a battle with brain cancer.

Shalin was beloved among his colleagues, which was clear from the outpouring condolences and memories that flooded Twitter shortly after the new broke.

And the Red Sox shared that sentiment when they released a statement of their own:

“Those who spent time in the press box at Fenway over the last several years were familiar with his lively and engaging personality and his deep passion for the game of baseball,” the statement read.

“We thank him for his years of service to a game he truly loved.”

Read the statement in full below:

A statement from the Red Sox regarding the passing of Mike Shalin: pic.twitter.com/MBRLJ6JnJi — Red Sox (@RedSox) December 5, 2020

Shalin was 66.

