Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez Throws Off Mound In New Instagram Video

Eduardo Rodriguez continues to make progress.
The Boston Red Sox pitcher had the best season of his career in 2019, but his 2020 campaign was railroaded by myocarditis, a result of his bout with COVID-19.
But he’s had his eyes set on making a full recovery so he can be ready for the start of the 2021 season, and it appears he’s taking some more important steps forward.
In a new Instagram post, Rodriguez shared a video of himself throwing off the mound.
That’s obviously promising news for the Red Sox, who also hope to have Chris Sale back at some point during the season.