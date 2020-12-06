Revolution Vs. Crew Live Stream: Watch MLS Eastern Conference Final Online

Which team will represent the Eastern Conference in the MLS Cup?

We’ll find out soon enough

The No. 8 seed New England Revolution will face the No. 3 seed Columbus Crew SC on Sunday in a matchup between unlikely conference finalists. The two teams will battle to earn a berth in the MLS Cup, where they will face either the Seattle Sounders FC or the Minnesota United.

The Revs have five Cup appearances with zero wins in franchise history, while Columbus has competed in Major League Soccer’s championship game twice, winning the ultimate prize in 2008.

The match will be played at Columbus’ MAPFRE Stadium.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images