Rex Burkhead Announces He Underwent Surgery On Knee With Instagram Post

And so begins the rehab process for Rex Burkhead.

The New England Patriots running back is out for the remainder of the season after injuring his knee in the Pats’ Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans, which forced him to get carted off the field.

At the time, Burkhead was having a career year, proving to be one of the most stable players not just in his position group, but on the team altogether in what’s been a tumultuous season.

And on Thursday morning, Burkhead announced with an Instagram post that he had undergone surgery Tuesday.

It’ll be a long road back for the 30-year-old Burkhead, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

