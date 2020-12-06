Richard Sherman Doesn’t Expect He’ll Return To 49ers After This Season

It appears Richard Sherman’s time in San Francisco is about up.

The cornerback’s three-year contract with the 49ers expires at the end of the 2020 season. He signed that deal the day after being released by the Seattle Seahawks, with whom he spent seven seasons.

But it appears his recent contract talks with the Niners have gone south, and he’s not confident he’ll return.

“We’ve had brief conversations,” Sherman said, via NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco. “I think that there’s obviously a want from both sides to come back and make this work. Unfortunately, I don’t know that the circumstances will allow it.”

Sherman, who acts as his own agent, knows the team will look to pay several other players this coming offseason. He understands the team’s situation and accepts they’re only doing what they feel is best for the team, especially with money being tight due to COVID-19.

“That’s the sad, sad truth. It’s one of those years where it’s not from anybody’s fault that it may not work out. And it will be a sad parting because I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I’ve enjoyed this team. I have brothers on this team, and I think we still have work to do. But I don’t know that the circumstances will allow it.”

At 32, Sherman still has plenty to offer. Despite missing nine games this season due to a calf problem, the five-time Pro Bowler has been relatively consistent throughout his 10-season career and still could be an asset to any team that might need or want his talents.

For now, though, he’s accepted his potential fate.

“I’ve enjoyed my time,” Sherman said. “I’ve loved every moment of it. And I wish we could continue it for a couple more years, but it’s not looking likely.”

What’s next for the star corner? Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via San Francisco 49ers/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images