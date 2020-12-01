Rob Kardashian Fired Up About Tristan Thompson Joining Celtics

Tristan Thompson clearly is pumped up about the new chapter of his NBA career, and it appears members of his extended family are, too.

Thompson soon will embark on his first season with the Celtics after playing the first nine campaigns of his career in Cleveland. Thompson, the No. 4 overall pick by the Cavaliers in 2011, signed a two-year deal with Boston last week, and the transaction was officially announced Monday.

Also arriving Monday was a farewell post from Thompson, who thanked the city of Cleveland and the Cavs organization for everything they did for he and his family. The caption concluded with the veteran big man sharing his excitement about joining the C’s, which elicited an enthusiastic response from Rob Kardashian.

“LETS GOOOO 🙏🙏🙏💪💪💪💪,” Kardashian wrote in the comment section.

As eager as Thompson is to get to work in Boston, he will need to ease into action. The Celtics on Tuesday provided an injury update on Thompson, who suffered a minor hamstring strain during an offseason workout. Thompson will be limited in the first week of training camp.

The Celtics are slated to play their first of two preseason games Dec. 15. The 2020-21 NBA season is scheduled to kick off Dec. 22.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images