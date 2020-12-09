Roberto Luongo Just Landed This Awesome New Job With Panthers

Roberto Luongo is back, and he’s got a cool new job title to boot.

The former NHL All-Star goalie was a thorn in many a team’s side while between the pipes from 2000 to 2019. And now, he’s hoping to pass his skills down to the next generation of netminders.

The Florida Panthers have hired Luongo, 41, to oversee the team’s newly established goaltending excellence department.

Longtime NHL goaltending coach Francois Allaire will serve as a consultant. Luongo’s brother and goaltending coach of Charlotte of the American Hockey League, Leo, will join the new department, too.

Luongo is thrilled to be part of the unique endeavor and is pleased to work around such prestigious goaltending company.