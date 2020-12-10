Rockies’ Daniel Bard Wins NL Comeback Player Of The Year For 2020 Season

Daniel Bard’s comeback story just got a little bit sweeter.

The Colorado Rockies pitcher won Major League Baseball’s Comeback Player of the Year for the 2020 season. Bard made his way back to MLB this year after not pitching for seven years.

Congratulations to Daniel Bard on being named the 2020 NL Comeback Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/3ClNEYz31s — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 10, 2020

The 35-year-old was named to the Rockies’ Opening Day roster in July. It looked as if his career was over in 2012 after being with the Boston Red Sox and never really found his groove again as a member of the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets.

Bard initially retired from baseball in 2017. But his determination was full-speed ahead in 2020, and that dream became a reality.