Russell Wilson Explains How He Benefited From Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl Interception

Russell Wilson won the Super Bowl in just his second season as a starting quarterback, and he probably should have tacked on another Lombardi Trophy in his third campaign.

You know the story. The Seattle Seahawks appeared to be on the verge of a Super Bowl XLIX victory when they sat at the New England Patriots’ 1-yard line trailing 28-24 late in the fourth quarter. But instead of handing off the ball to star power back Marshawn Lynch, Wilson took to the air and his pass was intercepted by Malcolm Butler. The Seahawks signal-caller solemnly strolled off the field as the Patriots celebrated their fourth championship in franchise history.

One can imagine how Wilson felt that night, and the loss to Tom Brady and Co. likely will always stick with the seven-time Pro Bowl selection. But as Wilson explained during a recent appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, the heartbreaking defeat has served as a teaching moment.

“The mindset of being neutral, the mindset of overcoming, the mindset of coming through, the mindset of – I’m not going to let one play define my career was, to be honest, it changed my career,” Wilson said, as transcribed by Barstool Sports. “I think it changed my career for the better in terms of how I overcome obstacles, how I come through situations, how I get ready and be fully prepared. And I think, you know, that was a critical moment.”

Wilson is on pace to set new career highs in both touchdown passes and passing yards this season. Ironically enough, one of his best performances on the campaign to date came in Week 2 against the Patriots, who he torched for 288 yards with five touchdowns.