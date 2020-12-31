Dolphins’ Ryan Fitzpatrick Out Vs. Bills After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The Dolphins will be a bit shorthanded under center Sunday as they attempt to clinch a playoff berth against the Buffalo Bills.

Miami will be without Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 17 after the veteran quarterback tested positive for COVID-19. He was placed on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list Thursday.

This leaves the team’s weekly signal-calling duties up to Tua Tagovailoa, whom Fitzpatrick replaced in Week 16.

“It hurts,” Dolphins safety Eric Rowe told reporters Thursday via video conference call, per ESPN. “He’s a leader on our team. He brings energy,” Rowe said. “I’m sure it’s worse for him because he loves the game and no one wants to catch COVID. With that, you have to push forward.

“COVID is a real-deal thing whether you don’t have symptoms or you do. Just praying he doesn’t have symptoms or he didn’t pass it to his kids.”

Miami added Jake Rudock to the 53-man roster to serve as Tagovailoa’s backup Sunday afternoon against the Bills.

The Dolphins can, in fact, clinch a playoff spot with a win over Buffalo.

