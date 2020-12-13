Saints Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online, On TV

One of the best teams in the NFC will take on one of the worst Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles host the New Orleans Saints in a Week 14 game at Lincoln Financial Field.

The NFC South-leading Saints enter winners of their last nine games, the most recent two of which have come without starting quarterback Drew Brees. Taysom Hill, though, has filled in as the starter and helped the Saints compile the conference’s best record at 10-2.

The NFC East’s Eagles, on the other hand, haven’t been so privileged. Philadelphia (3-8-1) has lost its last four games, which has led to the Week 14 benching of quarterback Carson Wentz in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts.

Here’s how to watch Eagles-Saints online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 13, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Scott Clause/ USA TODAY NETWORK Images