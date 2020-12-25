Semi Ojeleye ‘Not Sure’ If James Harden Would ‘Fit’ In With Celtics

Harden recently added Boston to his list of desired destinations

James Harden reportedly has the Celtics on his wish list of destinations.

But at least one Boston player is skeptical about his fit with the storied franchise.

Semi Ojeleye weighed in on the rumors linking Harden to the C’s during a live stream Thursday night of Twitter. And while he kept his thoughts brief, he made it clear how he feels about the situation.

“Honestly, don’t know if he’d fit,” Ojeleye said, via Forbes’ Chris Grenham.

He’s not necessarily wrong, either.

Simply put, Boston doesn’t have a spot for Harden at the moment. The C’s have worked hard to build its current roster, and bringing the star guard aboard likely would require the team to sell off some of their recent acquisitions.

But in the end, anything is possible.

