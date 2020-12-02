Should Patriots Consider Starting Jarrett Stidham? Matt Chatham Discusses

Is Cam Newton’s job under center secure?

Although Newton didn’t have his best performance in the squad’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham isn’t giving up on the former MVP.

Newton most certainly didn’t live up to his own expectations in Week 11, but in a season without a typical preseason, the ongoing COVID pandemic and ever-changing offensive personnel, the 31-year-old has shown signs of progression.

To hear all he had to say on the Patriots quarterback, check out the video above presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images