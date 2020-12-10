Should Red Sox Pursue Corey Kluber? Manny Delcarmen Gives His Take

What will the Boston Red Sox’s starting rotation look like in 2021?

The pitching staff looked different in 2020 due to injuries and COVID-19, but the team hopes to have Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez be healthy in 2021. And there could be more on the way.

Former Sox pitcher and 2007 World Series champion Manny Delcarmen joined “NESN After Hours” to give his take on the squad’s potential interest in two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images