Sign Thanking Zdeno Chara Posted Outside TD Garden After 14 Years With Bruins

Zdeno Chara is leaving the Boston Bruins, but the city hasn’t forgotten what the big man brought to the city.

Chara signed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals, ending his 14-year tenure with the Bruins. But the defenseman’s impact on the storied franchise hasn’t been lost.

A sign honoring Chara’s time with the Bruins was posted outside TD Garden on Thursday night, featuring an image of Big Zee hoisting the Stanley Cup from their run in 2011.

Check it out, via WBZ-TV’s Joe Giza:

📸 Thank you billboard for Zdeno Chara at TD Garden #NHLBruins #WBZ pic.twitter.com/G0dYTMhbKy — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) January 1, 2021

Chara certainly will be missed.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images