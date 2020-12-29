Skip Bayless Poses Question Amid Bills’ Demolition Of Patriots In Primetime

Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick has and will continue to be one of the more popular arguments within the football world.

There’s no doubt which side Skip Bayless takes in the debate.

The Patriots, playing in their first season without Brady as the starting quarterback since 2001, are in the midst of their worst season since Belichick took the reins in 2000. New England dropped to 6-9 on Monday night with a blowout loss to the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meanwhile, clinched a playoff spot Saturday.

As the Bills opened the floodgates at Gillette Stadium, Bayless took to Twitter to ask a question that probably won’t surprise anyone.

Is there now any doubt that Brady MADE Belichick? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 29, 2020

Bayless evidently chose to disregard context for this tweet.

Would the 2020 Patriots be better with Brady under center than Newton? Probably. But let’s not act like TB12 dazzled with a fairly similar group in New England last season. The 2019 Patriots got off to an 8-0 start before completing imploding. That team also had one of the NFL’s best defenses, a healthy Julian Edelman and a very light schedule. Not to mention, it was a “normal” campaign that wasn’t thoroughly altered by a global pandemic.

Belichick undoubtedly deserves criticism for how this current season in New England panned out. But to say Brady “made” his former head coach probably is dramatic.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images