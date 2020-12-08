Stephen A. Smith Destroys Kyrie Irving For Opting Out Of Nets Media Day

Stephen A. Smith is not impressed with Kyrie Irving.
In case you missed it, Irving last week opted out of Brooklyn Nets media day, instead providing a statement in which he expressed a desire for his words and messages to not be misconstrued. The move caused an uproar among NBA journalists, but was unsurprising considering Irving’s anti-media history.
During Tuesday’s “First Take” episode, Smith unloaded on Irving.
“I think (Irving) is immature, I think that he’s occasionally selfish and I think that at this particular moment in time he comes off as a damn snob,” Smith said. “He thinks people are beneath him and he’s above it. He looks at the media as being inauthentic — that’s what he thinks about the media.”
Added Smith: “In Kyrie’s world, it’s always us. It’s never him.”
Take a look:
Go off, Steve.
Does Irving deserve criticism for blowing off media day? Yeah, probably. However, and ironically, his refusal to participate in media day likely provided a more interesting story than anything he would’ve said during a virtual press conference.