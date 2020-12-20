Stephon Gilmore Injury: Patriots Star Exits Game Vs. Dolphins After Slipping

The New England Patriots are beginning to run out of defensive players.

With Ja’Whaun Bentley already questionable to return against the Miami Dolphins due to an arm injury, the Patriots lost Stephon Gilmore late in the second quarter.

While in coverage, Gilmore slipped and appeared to twist his ankle, going straight to the ground after falling.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year was in very clear pain, laid out on the ground as Patriots medical personnel sprinted out to check him out. He went to the blue tent to be looked at immediately after the fall, then was helped to the locker room. He was putting little weight on the injured leg on the trek back to the locker room.

New England later said Gilmore was doubtful to return due to a knee injury.