Stephon Gilmore Isn’t Shy In Praise For Rams Cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Two of the NFL’s best cornerbacks will be on opposing sidelines during the Week 14 edition of “Thursday Night Football.”

On the New England Patriots’ sideline will be 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, while the league’s highest paid player at the position, Jalen Ramsey, will be called upon again for the Los Angeles Rams.

It’s sure to be an entertaining matchup, and one Gilmore looks forward to in large part because of his respect for Ramsey.

“Yeah, I definitely respect his game. He’s one of those young guys who came in the league and you could tell from the jump he’s going to be a special player,” Gilmore told reporters Monday.

“I’m happy for him. Him being in L.A. now, him having the success he’s having. He’s one of those athletic guys that can do it all — plays physical, he can run, can cover anybody, athletic. I think he’s going to have a great, long career if he keeps working and if he keeps having that mindset that he has.”

Ramsey, a 2016 top-5 pick, is in the middle of his first full season with the Rams after being traded by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. The one-time All-Pro corner recorded one interception with three passes defensed in 11 games this season.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images