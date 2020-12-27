Stephon Gilmore’s Wife Pushes Back On J.C. Jackson Pro Bowl ‘Narrative’

Most people, including New England Patriots players, believe J.C. Jackson should’ve made the AFC’s 2020 Pro Bowl roster. Jackson’s NFL-high eight interceptions this season are no fluke: He is a legitimate No. 1 cornerback.

But should he have made the Pro Bowl over teammate Stephon Gilmore, who did earn a spot on the roster? Many also would say “yes” to that question, but Gilmore’s wife, Gabrielle, is a different story.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin on Sunday tweeted that “the wrong” Patriots cornerback made the Pro Bowl. Gilmore’s wife immediately pushed back on that notion.

Check out this reply:

Y’all still pushing this trash narrative? Lol might have to do a series of debunks https://t.co/leOjaCmrTj — Gabrielle Gilmore ❥ (@Eneekonese) December 27, 2020

Make of that what you will.

Ultimately, both Gilmore and Jackson have strong cases for earning Pro Bowl nods. Nevertheless, Jackson absolutely has been the better player this season.

